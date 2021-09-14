Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.40

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 14157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after buying an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,571,000 after buying an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

