Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

