TerraCredit Reaches One Day Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

