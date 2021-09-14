The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 145.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $37,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 444,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 16,967.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

NYSE BNS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.