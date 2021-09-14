The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $5.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.