The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.66. 315,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,373,652. The company has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.