The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

