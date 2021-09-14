The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Chemours by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 900,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

