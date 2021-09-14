The Descartes Systems Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $83.94 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

