The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $24.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The ExOne by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The ExOne by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $23.48 on Friday. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $521.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

