The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
GGO stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.83.
About The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.