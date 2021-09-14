The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

VECO opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.78 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $20,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $8,639,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $6,019,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

