The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

