The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.22.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.