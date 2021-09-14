The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Insider Sells $1,527,892.76 in Stock

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 4,284,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,825. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

