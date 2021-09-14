The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.37.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after buying an additional 285,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.