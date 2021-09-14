The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.63.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

