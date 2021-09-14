The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.89 Million

Brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post $206.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.86 million and the highest is $216.00 million. The Macerich reported sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $816.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,286,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 314,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 40,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,999. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

