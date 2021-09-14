The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

