The Sandbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $142.52 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $697.74 million and approximately $142.52 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00812776 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

