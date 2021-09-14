The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

SHW stock opened at $302.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.21. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,903 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,621 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

