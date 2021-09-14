The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.