The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,084 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 603,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $65,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,516 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 46,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 236,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 68,020 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

