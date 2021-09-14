The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

