The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,817 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.84% of The Western Union worth $78,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 563,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Western Union by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

