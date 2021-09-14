The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after buying an additional 97,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

