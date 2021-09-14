Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 2,234.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,090,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSOI stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. 8,555,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,452. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile
