Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 2,234.1% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,090,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSOI stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. 8,555,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,452. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Get Therapeutic Solutions International alerts:

Therapeutic Solutions International Company Profile

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.