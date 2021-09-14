Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

TMO traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, hitting $564.32. 12,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,516. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $575.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.