TheStreet Downgrades SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) to C

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNT stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

