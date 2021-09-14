Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

