Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after buying an additional 589,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

