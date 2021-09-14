Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 46.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

