thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

TKAMY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.17. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.