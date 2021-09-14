Tieton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)

Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,788 shares during the period. Hill International makes up 3.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 4.20% of Hill International worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIL. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Hill International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

