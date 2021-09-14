Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 85,765 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,765 shares during the period. Veritex comprises 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 215,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.