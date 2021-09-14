Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of TMP opened at $77.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

