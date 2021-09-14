Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.46

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

