Tornado Price Reaches $64.54 on Major Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $64.54 or 0.00136906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $387,266.82 and $6,544.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.