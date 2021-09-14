Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,987 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $353,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $416.11 and a 200-day moving average of $397.72. The company has a market capitalization of $391.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

