Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Union Pacific worth $224,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $91,091,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,573. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.