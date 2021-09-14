Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 344,910 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $155,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.69. 34,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,248. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.