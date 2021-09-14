Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $264,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

PG traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $145.51. 47,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.