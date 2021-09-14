Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 83.0% in August

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the August 15th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 163,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the period. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.