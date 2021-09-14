Tower Bridge Advisors Buys Shares of 260 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,321.94. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

