Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Booking were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking stock opened at $2,322.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,206.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,285.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

