Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

