Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

