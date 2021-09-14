Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $214.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tractor Supply have outpaced the industry year to date driven by a robust surprise trend. The company’s earnings and sales beat estimates in second-quarter 2021, marking the sixth straight earnings surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from robust comps growth across all regions and key categories on strength in demand for seasonal categories and everyday merchandise such as consumable, usable and edible products. It witnessed record e-commerce sales in the second quarter on the back of mobile app and the Neighbor's Club loyalty program. Management raised its 2021 view. The company’s Life Out Here and ‘ONETractor’ strategies also bode well. However, higher imports, freight, wages, and commodity costs remain concerns. Consequently, it expects gross margin to decline in the second half of 2021.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,024. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $207.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

