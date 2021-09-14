Traders Purchase High Volume of aTyr Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,707% compared to the average volume of 153 call options.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.00.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
LIFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
