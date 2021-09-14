Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Transat A.T. from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.89.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

